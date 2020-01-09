The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is supporting Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s effort to pursue legal actions against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Pennsylvania for that state’s ties to the Chesapeake Bay cleanup plan. Hogan this week directed Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh to begin legal actions.
The foundation sued the EPA in 2009 for its failure to enforce the Clean Water Act regarding Chesapeake Bay pollution. A subsequent lawsuit and settlement established the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint, which set a pollution reduction requirement for each state in the Chesapeake Bay’s watershed.
Last year, Pennsylvania submitted to EPA its most recent plan to reduce bay-related pollutants. The plan included an annual estimated funding gap of more than $300 million and fell 25% short of the state’s requirement for reducing nitrogen.
Pennsylvania makes up the bulk of the Susquehanna River’s watershed and the Susquehanna supplies about 50% of the freshwater that enters the Chesapeake Bay.
Similar plans for Maryland and Virginia are on track to meet their pollution reduction goals by 2025.
Maryland must make more progress on reducing pollutants from agriculture and stormwater runoff, officials noted.
Last year, the CBF sent a letter to Hogan in his role as chair of the Chesapeake Executive Council as a means to hold Pennsylvania accountable if EPA failed to move forward with enforcement.
