Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced more than $2.4 million has been awarded to local workforce development boards (LWDBs) to help businesses and school districts work together to better prepare students for in-demand careers across Pennsylvania.
“These investments will give students the technical training they need to get good-paying jobs when they join the workforce,” said Wolf. “Building business and education partnerships will help ensure our students have the skills they need to succeed in today’s economy, while simultaneously creating new generations of highly-skilled workers for Pennsylvania employers.”
The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) awarded $2.4 million for Business-Education Partnership (BEP) grants to 19 LWDBs. The partnerships will connect schools, employers, and students to provide career-related experiences and opportunities through soft-skills development, internships, workplace shadowing, and career mentoring, all with the goal of preparing students for good local jobs.
L&I Secretary Jerry Oleksiak highlighted the $100,000 grant award for the Delaware County Workforce Development Board (DCWDB) at a press conference in Media, where he was joined by Educational Data Systems Inc. (EDSI), Delaware County Community College, and local workforce development and education representatives. Oleksiak then visited the college’s nursing and manufacturing simulation labs where students receive hands-on training on industry relevant equipment.
“Last year the commonwealth funded BEP grant activities to serve more than 20,000 individuals across the commonwealth,” said Oleksiak. “These strategic partnerships benefit employers by educating tomorrow’s workforce and helping them become more job-ready, while providing students with a solid first work experience to put them squarely on the path to success.”
The Business-Education Partnership grants from L&I are funded at 100% through federal money made available from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunities Act. For more information about the Business-Education Partnership awards, visit the Department of Labor & Industry website at www.dli.pa.gov/Pages/default.aspx.
For more information about pursuing an education and career in Pennsylvania at any stage of life, visit PAsmart.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.