HARRISBURG – One day after Gov. Josh Shapiro unveiled his 2023-24 budget proposal, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis chaired the administration’s first meeting of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), which would see significant funding increases to increase public safety under the governor’s plan.

“Every Pennsylvanian, no matter what they look like or where they live, deserves to be safe and feel safe in their neighborhood,” Davis said. “The governor’s budget strengthens our communities and improves our criminal justice system. It includes a historic investment in violence prevention and community-based solutions, and it also provides state funding for public defenders for the first time and adds resources for probation and parole programs to help returning citizens integrate back into the community.

