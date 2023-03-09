HARRISBURG – One day after Gov. Josh Shapiro unveiled his 2023-24 budget proposal, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis chaired the administration’s first meeting of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), which would see significant funding increases to increase public safety under the governor’s plan.
“Every Pennsylvanian, no matter what they look like or where they live, deserves to be safe and feel safe in their neighborhood,” Davis said. “The governor’s budget strengthens our communities and improves our criminal justice system. It includes a historic investment in violence prevention and community-based solutions, and it also provides state funding for public defenders for the first time and adds resources for probation and parole programs to help returning citizens integrate back into the community.
“As I lead the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, we will focus on innovative, evidence-based violence reduction strategies, we will center the people who are most impacted, and we will listen to the local organizations who are engaged in this work. Gov. Shapiro’s budget is an important first step toward combatting the epidemic of gun violence in our communities and demonstrates the administration’s commitment to public safety.”
The governor’s budget would:
- Invest a record $105 million in state funding for violence intervention and prevention grants through PCCD;
- Provide $10 million through PCCD and the Criminal Justice Advisory Committee for indigent defense, and
- Invest an additional $4 million in county adult probation and parole services through PCCD.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the commission approved a local law enforcement support grant to Temple University for nearly $1.8 million for gunshot detection, license plate readers, retention and recruitment bonuses, training and CCTV cameras.
“The Shapiro-Davis administration supports the Temple University community as it is grieving the loss of Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald,” Davis said. “This grant will help the Temple University Police Department to keep the campus and surrounding neighborhood safe for students and residents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.