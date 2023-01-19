HARRISBURG – Lt. Gov. Austin Davis on Wednesday announced his appointment for the Board of Pardons secretary, along with key office appointments that will help carry out the Shapiro-Davis administration’s agenda through the office of the lieutenant governor.

Davis has appointed Jason Robert Henry as his chief of staff, Shelley Watson as Board of Pardons secretary, Kirstin Alvanitakis as director of communications, Melanie Brown as director of scheduling and operations, Steven Williams as director of policy and legislative affairs and Lauren Palmquist and Neil Hartnett as special assistants to the lieutenant governor.

