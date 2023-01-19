HARRISBURG – Lt. Gov. Austin Davis on Wednesday announced his appointment for the Board of Pardons secretary, along with key office appointments that will help carry out the Shapiro-Davis administration’s agenda through the office of the lieutenant governor.
Davis has appointed Jason Robert Henry as his chief of staff, Shelley Watson as Board of Pardons secretary, Kirstin Alvanitakis as director of communications, Melanie Brown as director of scheduling and operations, Steven Williams as director of policy and legislative affairs and Lauren Palmquist and Neil Hartnett as special assistants to the lieutenant governor.
“I am extremely excited to have such dedicated and experienced individuals willing to serve the 13 million Pennsylvanians in the Office of Lieutenant Governor,” said Davis. “Along with my constitutional duties, our mission is to help create economic opportunities, safer streets and schools and ultimately be a strong governing partner with Gov. Shapiro over the next four years. This team shares this vision, and we are ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work.”
Read more about the appointments below:
Henry previously served as a senior advisor to the Shapiro-Davis campaign with a focus on affairs related to Davis. Previously he was the executive director of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, deputy campaign manager to U.S. Sen. Bob Casey’s 2018 successful election campaign, as well as managing local and federal races here in Pennsylvania and in other states across the country.
The son of two retired public school teachers, Henry is a product of Mifflin County public schools, with a degree in social sciences from University of Pittsburgh.
With over 25 years serving in state government, Watson is an experienced professional with a deep understanding of the commonwealth’s clemency process. For the past decade, Watson has worked in the state’s Department of Corrections, most recently as an administrative officer managing the department’s communications process.
Along with her extensive work history, Watson is also an alumna of the commonwealth’s Emerging Leaders Program.
Kirstin Alvanitakis, director
Alvanitakis joins the lieutenant governor’s office with a wealth of experience both in and outside of state government. She previously served the commonwealth as deputy press secretary for the Pennsylvania Lottery, as communications manager for Gov. Ed Rendell, and in the communications shop for the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Caucus. She also worked as communication director for the Ohio, Michigan, and Louisiana Democratic parties and most recently for ReThink Media, an organization that provides communications support and training to nonprofits.
Alvanitakis is a Perry County native with a bachelor’s in media arts & design from James Madison University and a master’s in journalism and mass communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Melanie Brown, director of scheduling and operations
With two decades of administrative experience in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Brown will play a key role in overseeing the lieutenant governor’s scheduling and operations processes. Brown comes to the office from the Pennsylvania House’s Support Services. She also served 13 years as a legislative assistant for multiple members, including former state Reps. John Lawless, Jake Wheatley, Mike Gerber and Cherelle Parker.
Brown also served her community as a volunteer booster for Dillsburg’s Northern High School girls’ basketball and volleyball teams.
Steven Williams, director of policy and legislative affairs
Williams joins the lieutenant governor’s team with a strong background in legislative policy. Most recently, he served as the associate director for the Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool/Youth Development Network (PSAYDN). Prior to joining PSAYDN, Williams was Pennsylvania House of Representatives executive director for the Allegheny County House Democratic Delegation and a research analyst for the House Democratic Policy Committee.
Additionally, Williams is a member of the Harrisburg School Board, a published fantasy novel author and has a master’s in Public Administration from Northwestern University.
With over a decade of experience in the state House of Representatives, Palmquist has worked with the lieutenant governor since he was first elected as a state representative. She was key to managing the constituency services portion of Austin’s district office.
A native of Allegheny County, Palmquist holds a bachelor’s in political science and a master’s in public administration, both from West Virginia University.
Hartnett comes to the lieutenant governor’s office from the Shapiro-Davis Transition Team, where he assisted the lieutenant governor on the personnel committee. Prior to his role on the transition team, Hartnett was a political aide to Austin’s campaign for lieutenant governor, starting in January 2022 and serving through the end of the cycle this past November.
Hartnett also serves his community as a volunteer firefighter in his hometown of Munhall, Allegheny County. He is a graduate of George Washington University with a degree in political science.
