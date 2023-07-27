HARRISBURG – In his role as chair of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis is spearheading changes to the pardon application process that will make it more streamlined, allowing second chances to come sooner for applicants who have turned their lives around.

“No matter what you look like or where you live, most of us believe that the commonwealth of Pennsylvania should be a place for second chances,” said Davis. “As chair of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons, we are taking steps to ensure Pennsylvanians who have worked hard to change their lives and reintegrate into society can have that second chance and move forward in a positive direction. These updates to the expedited review program will expand eligibility for the program to more applicants and make the process more streamlined, allowing the board to process more applications more efficiently and provide applicants with a clear and transparent process to follow.”

