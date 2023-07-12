Lt. Gov. Austin Davis kicks off statewide Safer Communities tour in Pittsburgh

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis tours the Neighborhood Resilience Project’s mobile trauma response vehicle with the Rev. Paul Abernathy.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

PITTSBURGH – With a statewide tour that launched Tuesday in Pittsburgh, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis is highlighting local efforts – funded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) – that are working to address gun violence and make our communities safer.

“No matter what you look like or where you live, every Pennsylvanian deserves to be safe and feel safe in their community,” said Davis, who also serves as PCCD chair. “We’re hosting this Safer Communities tour to highlight effective violence prevention programs and hear from folks on the ground who are doing this work, day in and day out. The epidemic of gun violence is not something we’re going to resolve overnight, but we can reduce harm and make our communities safer, if we can come together – law enforcement, health care providers, public health experts, community leaders and faith leaders – and deal with this problem in a holistic way.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.