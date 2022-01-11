The four $1-million top-prize winning tickets for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing, held Saturday, Jan. 8, were sold in Cumberland, Delaware, Montgomery and Westmoreland counties.
In addition, four winning tickets worth $100,000 each were sold in Berks, Carbon, Lackawanna and Montgomery counties.
The Jan. 8 drawing also awarded 100 prizes of $1,000 and 5,892 prizes of $100, for a grand total of $5,889,200 in prizes.
The $1-million winning ticket numbers selected were: 00127141, 00278091, 00357843 and 00411951. The selling locations, listed in no particular order, will each receive a $5,000 selling bonus: Beverage Express, 1021 Ritner Highway, Carlisle, Cumberland County; Rite Aid, 2901 Springfield Road, Broomall, Delaware County; Charwash, 2595 Maryland Road, Willow Grove, Montgomery County; and Community Supermarket, 3220 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County.
The four, $100,000 winning ticket numbers selected were: 00087231, 00088445, 00265998 and 00470795. The selling locations, listed in no particular order, will each receive a $500 bonus: Sheetz, 2246 Lancaster Pike, Reading, Berks County; Turkey Hill, 200 West Catawissa St., Nesquehoning, Carbon County; Gerrity’s Supermarket, 1782 North Keyser Avenue, Scranton, Lackawanna County; and GIANT Food Stores, 737 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County.
A total of 6,000 winning numbers were randomly selected from a range of 500,000 tickets that were sold between Nov. 9 and Jan. 8, when tickets sold out.
Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Millionaire Raffle winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Players should immediately sign their winning tickets.
Each $1-million top prize must be claimed by presenting a winning ticket at any Pennsylvania Lottery Area Office. PA Lottery Headquarters in Middletown remains closed to the public at this time. Claims for the four $100,000 prizes can be filed at any Lottery Area Office or at a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer. Millionaire Raffle tickets worth $1,000 and $100 can be claimed at Lottery retailers. Currently, all PA Lottery Area Offices are open to the public between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., by appointment only. Learn how to make an appointment by visiting palottery.com or by calling 1-800-692-7481.
A list of all 6,000 winning raffle ticket numbers, listed by prize category, is available at palottery.com. Players should check every ticket using the ticket checker feature on the official PA Lottery app or scan their ticket at a Lottery retailer.
This edition of Millionaire Raffle also offered eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000 for tickets purchased during the first eight weeks of game sales. It was possible for a ticket to win in both a weekly drawing and the game’s main Jan. 8 drawing.
This was the Pennsylvania Lottery’s 16th year offering the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. This game has created more than 124 new millionaires since it debuted in 2005.
