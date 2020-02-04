HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Monday:
MONDAY NIGHT
Pick 2 7-8, Wild: 0 (seven, eight; Wild: zero)
Pick 3 9-6-4, Wild: 0 (nine, six, four; Wild: zero)
Pick 4 1-6-1-9, Wild: 0 (one, six, one, nine; Wild: zero)
Pick 5 1-2-7-8-2, Wild: 0 (one, two, seven, eight, two; Wild: zero)
———
MONDAY MIDDAY
Pick 2 9-6, Wild: 8 (nine, six; Wild: eight)
Pick 3 3-4-3, Wild: 8 (three, four, three; Wild: eight)
Pick 4 2-3-5-2, Wild: 8 (two, three, five, two; Wild: eight)
Pick 5 4-6-9-1-0, Wild: 8 (four, six, nine, one, zero; Wild: eight)
Treasure Hunt 03-17-20-21-29 (three, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-nine)
———
Cash 5 03-08-22-34-38 (three, eight, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Cash4Life 08-30-37-58-59, Cash Ball: 1 (eight, thirty, thirty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: one)
Match 6 Lotto 04-05-17-26-40-42 (four, five, seventeen, twenty-six, forty, forty-two)
