The Associated Press informed the Bulletin it would discontinue delivery of state lottery results effective Feb. 1. In order to maintain print deadlines, the Bulletin will stop publishing Pennsylvania lottery results beginning Feb. 1.
To view lottery results online visit www.palottery.state.pa.us.
