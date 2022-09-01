HARRISBURG – Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Jen Smith on Wednesday joined with the Pennsylvania chapter of Team Sharing, Inc., a national nonprofit organization made up of parents who have lost a child to substance use disorder (SUD), to honor the lives of Pennsylvanians lost due to an overdose death.
The event was held in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day.
The global campaign is held annually Aug. 31 to acknowledge the grief surrounding the loss of a loved one to an overdose, reduce the stigma associated with SUD and spread the message that drug overdoses are preventable.
“(Wednesday) is a day of remembrance for the lives lost to an overdose in Pennsylvania,” said DDAP Secretary Jen Smith. “The addiction crisis has had devastating impacts for individuals and families across Pennsylvania over the last several years and coming together to honor the lives of those we lost is one way to affirm our support to each other and for individuals who are on their recovery journey.”
Advocacy organizations, community members and individuals who have lost a loved one participated in the event, which was held on the steps of the state Capitol. The event featured Narcan training demonstrations, as well as information on how to obtain the life-saving drug, a butterfly release, and a sectioned off area for friends and family to place a picture or pair of shoes, honoring a loved one who lost their battle with SUD.
“The Wolf administration has made many strides in addressing the addiction crisis and saving lives, but one life lost to an overdose will always be one too many,” Smith said. “In addressing this public health crisis at the state level, I assure you that we are committed to providing and bolstering critical services to those in need, reducing the stigma attached to the disease of addiction, and ensuring resources are accessible, as this crisis requires more attention and dedication than ever before.”
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, preliminary numbers show there have been 5,331 drug overdose deaths reported in Pennsylvania for 2021, marking a substantial increase from recent years. It currently ranks second only to 2017, in which there were 5,403 overdose deaths.
Individuals looking for substance use disorder treatment options or resources for themselves can call DDAP’s Get Help Now Hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). This helpline is free and confidential and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. A live chat option is also available online as well as a texting option at 717-216-0905 to be connected directly to local treatment options and resources.
