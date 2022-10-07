HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead this week advised Pennsylvanians of a potential scam in which individuals are going door to door asking Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) recipients to see their bills to ensure they are receiving the correct LIHEAP funds.

LIHEAP is distributed directly to a household’s utility company or home heating fuel provider in the form of a grant, and neither DHS nor utility companies will solicit LIHEAP information from recipients in this manner.

