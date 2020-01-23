To the Editor:
Fred Rogers modestly lived a life of privilege. Growing up east of Pittsburgh, the city of Latrobe is a small town in which residents/citizens exemplify the epitome of western Pennsylvania hospitality.
In his LAY-trobe Edition, Chris Rodell considers himself to be a local yo-cal scribe who writes on popular local yo-cal people from his hometown: Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
As the author of “Growing Up in Mister Rogers’ REAL Neighborhood,” he claims to be a true Latrobean.
Like many who once called Latrobe home, he thrives in its prosperity.
Rodell thinks of Latrobe as being like any ordinary town, USA, and is proud to hail from a place that embellishes Fred Rogers, too.
For many of us long-ago viewers of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” it didn’t take being nominated for a Golden Globe or an Oscar in order for the world to familiarize itself again with the legacy of Fred Rogers.
And yet, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” did just that.
Creating the movie brought to life those memories of Rogers we had grown accustomed to from his broadcast. For many years as youngsters, those late afternoon broadcast had become after-school instruction.
Thank goodness for “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood!”
Most formidable films derive from great novels.
But the movie starring Tom Hanks derived from an Esquire magazine article.
That’s quite unusual.
“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” was and continues to be a genuine place.
Rodell’s book is a detailed explanation of Rogers’ life and the authenticity of the town and its dwellers, which they (Rogers and Rodell) grew to cherish.
Wayne E. Williams
Camden, New Jersey
Wayne E. Williams is a Delaware Valley freelance writer.
(Editor’s Note: Author Chris Rodell is not a native of Latrobe but proudly claims it as his current and adopted hometown.)
