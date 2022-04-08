Wondering how you can help celebrate Earth Day this year? Enter or sponsor the 2022 Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Photo Contest.
Since 1984 the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) has sponsored an annual Lens on Litter Photo Contest, not to glorify litter, but to call attention to the litter problem in communities across the Commonwealth. Thousands of photos have been submitted over the years depicting litterbugs at work.
Pennsylvanians are again asked to submit photos of unusual or unsightly examples of litter in their neighborhoods for a chance to win up to $500. Entries are judged on the criteria of anti-litter message, originality, photographic technique, quality of photo, originality of title and severity of the litter. Extra judging points are also awarded to those who conduct a litter clean-up and submit photographic proof of their efforts—think Earth Day!
Questions may be directed to lensonlitter@prc.org and contest details, an online entry form as well as previous winners and current sponsors, can be found at https://prc.org/programs/projects/lens-litter.
PCR is pleased to recognize Sheetz, Inc. and Robert and Mary Capaldi as the 2022 inaugural sponsors, and invite any other litter-conscious businesses or individuals to join them in celebrating Earth Day by helping to bring awareness to litter blight across the state by sponsoring this program. Earth Day is Friday, April 22, and the 2022 theme is “Invest in Our Planet.”
