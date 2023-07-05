WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), along with Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), recently introduced the Manufactured Housing Tenant’s Bill of Rights, legislation that would provide tenants and owners of manufactured (mobile) homes with enhanced protections against predatory landowners in federally backed Manufactured Housing Communities (MHC).

“The bottom line is that Pennsylvania needs more good, affordable housing options – including manufactured housing,” Fetterman said. “But right now, too many people are taking advantage of the system and lining their own pockets. This critical bill will help protect residents of manufactured housing communities and keep more Pennsylvania families in stable affordable homes.”

