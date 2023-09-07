Laurel Hill State Park in Somerset County is currently open for Canada goose hunting season. The area will be marked with Canada goose hunting permitted signs.
All Game Commission rules and regulations governing the Canada goose season will apply at state parks. Additional details can be obtained from the Game Commission website, www.pgc.pa.gov. Park information can be found at DCNR’s website: www.dcnr.pa.gov.
Non-migratory Canada goose populations have increased drastically in recent years, causing crop damage and nuisance problems in residential neighborhoods. Park visitors often complain about goose excrement on state park beaches and other facilities, and water quality at some state parks has been adversely affected.
Resident Canada geese have been among the suspected cause of high fecal coliform counts at some Pennsylvania state park beaches, forcing swimming restrictions during peak use periods.
For more information on hunting, contact the park office at 814-445-7725 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
