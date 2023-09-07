Laurel Hill State Park in Somerset County is currently open for Canada goose hunting season. The area will be marked with Canada goose hunting permitted signs.

All Game Commission rules and regulations governing the Canada goose season will apply at state parks. Additional details can be obtained from the Game Commission website, www.pgc.pa.gov. Park information can be found at DCNR’s website: www.dcnr.pa.gov.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.