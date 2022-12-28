HARRISBURG – The Wolf administration, along with the Brandywine Valley Scenic Byway Commission and members of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, recently announced the creation of the Pennsylvania Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway.

“A key goal of the Pennsylvania Tourism office is ensuring we have cultural activities that represent the history of people of all backgrounds in our commonwealth. This new byway helps tell the courageous story of the journey of Black Americans from slavery to freedom, as well as the story of those who fought for all people in America to be free,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, deputy secretary for marketing, tourism and film at the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. “We are thrilled to establish this important byway and unveil it during the 200th year since Harriet Tubman’s birth.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.