HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier recently announced the availability of $1.2 million in grant funding to support Nursing Pathway Apprenticeship Industry Partnership programs in Pennsylvania.

As part of the COVID-19 Nursing Workforce Initiative (NWI), which is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, this grant program blends the registered apprenticeship and industry partnership models and is designed to develop health care registered apprenticeship opportunities in communities most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

