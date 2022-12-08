SALTSBURG — Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier earlier this week toured the River Valley STEAM Academy that opened in August 2022 with a workforce development education model that prepares students for in-demand careers, including cybersecurity, electrical occupations, and sports medicine and rehabilitative therapy.

“With unemployment at historic lows in Pennsylvania, the tight labor market means that workers have options – which is a wonderful thing. It also means that some employers are struggling to find skilled workers for some of the most in-demand jobs. That’s why investment in Pennsylvania’s workforce is so important to our collective future,” Berrier said. “I applaud the River Valley School District for giving students the opportunity to explore careers and build job skills that are immediately relevant to the workforce needs of today and tomorrow. Pennsylvania as a whole will benefit from the innovative education offered at River Valley’s STEAM Academy.”

