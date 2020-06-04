HARRISBURG — The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) is hosting a live virtual town hall from 1 to 2 p.m. today, June 4, to share information about Pennsylvania’s regular unemployment compensation (UC) and other new COVID-19-related benefits programs.
A livestream for people with smart devices or computer access will be available online at https://access.live/PAlabor. Those without internet access can listen by calling 1-833-380-0719; however, access is limited.
Participants will be able to ask questions live during the town hall. At the beginning of the event, the moderator will explain how to submit questions. To protect participants’ personal confidential information, questions about individual claims cannot be answered during the town hall.
A recording of the UC public town hall from Thursday, May 28, is available online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYjPRjlPYsk&feature=youtu.be. Additional unemployment benefits information is available on L&I’s website, Facebook or Twitter.
