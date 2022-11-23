HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania departments of Labor & Industry (L&I) and Human Services (DHS) kicked off the holiday season Monday with an annual donation of stuffed toys collected throughout the year by L&I during routine inspections and later distributed to Pennsylvania families through DHS’ Holiday Wish program.

“We collect these toys throughout the year because it’s our job to make sure they’re safe for all children in Pennsylvania. Donating our annual collection is a special opportunity to spark a little joy for a few of those children each holiday season,” L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said. “I encourage all Pennsylvanians to consider their neighbors, co-workers, friends and family members who might be struggling this holiday season. If you have a little extra to give this year, get in touch with an organization that collects holiday donations. You won’t regret it.”

