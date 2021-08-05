Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPB) urges Keystone State residents to participate in Pick Up Pennsylvania in support of the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup. This annual event is an opportunity to improve neighborhoods and Pennsylvania’s waterways by coordinating or participating in a litter cleanup. Registration is now open.
This year’s program runs from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30. During this period, registered events can get free trash bags, gloves, and safety vests provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Ocean Conservancy, as supplies last.
In addition to waterway cleanups, land-based cleanups are also eligible since a significant portion of waterway pollution originates on land. The results of a 2019 statewide study on litter, conducted by the Departments of Environmental Protection and Transportation and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, estimated that there are 502 million pieces of litter on Pennsylvania roadways. That litter could potentially end up in our oceans. Wind and rain wash litter into storm drains or directly into creeks and rivers that eventually flow to the ocean where it impacts marine life, human health and coastal economies.
“Whether you are cleaning up a local waterway, your local park or the street that you live on — it all makes a difference in reducing the amount of litter reaching our oceans. We are honored to provide the resources and supplies needed to help volunteers improve our communities,” said Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “Picking up litter is something we can all do to support our communities. Please lend a hand and join us in a cleanup this fall.”
The Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup engages hundreds of thousands of volunteers from around the world to remove millions of pounds of plastics and debris from beaches, lakes and waterways. This event has grown to include participation by all 50 states and U.S. territories and 90 countries with the number growing each year.
In 2020, nearly 12,000 volunteers canvassed their communities to remove 777,650 pounds of trash and 122,600 pounds of tires from Pennsylvania’s lands, waterways and coastal regions from September through November.
Individuals, families, neighbors, students, civic organizations and local governments are all invited to participate. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful suggests following all applicable federal, state and local health and safety rules related to COVID-19.
To register your cleanup event, visit keeppabeautiful.org/programs/pick-up-pa/. Questions can be answered by Michelle Dunn, Pick Up Pennsylvania Program coordinator, at 877-772-3673, ext. 113 or mdunn@keeppabeautiful.org.
