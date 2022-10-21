Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership plants 5 millionth tree

At Furnace Run State Park in Shippensburg, planting the 5 millionth tree for the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership on Wednesday are, from left: Tim Schaeffer, executive director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission; Brenda Sieglitz, CBF and manager of the partnership; Alison Prost, CBF VP for environmental protection and restoration; Nancy Rew, VP of marketing and communications for the Arbor Day Foundation; Russell Redding, Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture; Paul Weiss, chief of the Pennsylvania Game Commission forestry division; Sam Cressler of Southampton Township, and Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF B.J. SMALL/CBF STAFF

HARRISBURG – National, state and local partners gathered earlier this week at a Franklin County park to celebrate the planting of the 5 millionth tree in an ambitious, collaborative and challenging effort to plant 10 million of them in Pennsylvania’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

The Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, comprised of over 200 groups and coordinated by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), launched the campaign in April 2018. The partnership on Wednesday lowered the midpoint, milestone oak tree into the ground at Furnace Run Park in Shippensburg. Volunteers planted other trees at the park in the afternoon.

