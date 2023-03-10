As the Legislature returns to work after a slow start to the session, progressive advocates and Democratic lawmakers worry a critical state Senate committee will be a bottleneck for long-sought improvements, such as pre-processing mail ballots, to Pennsylvania’s election law.

Chairing that committee — in the only arm of government controlled by Republicans — is state Sen. Cris Dush (R., Jefferson).

This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.

