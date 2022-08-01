Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, with funding from the Department of Environmental Protection’s Coastal Resources Management, is announcing their new Waterway Steward Program, developed with funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

The program’s purpose is to engage Pennsylvania water trail users in community science and build long-term stewardship of our water trails while providing valuable data to tell the story about litter in and along our waterways.

About Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s vision is a clean and beautiful Pennsylvania. Since 1990, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful has worked with hundreds of thousands of volunteers across the state to pick up nearly 152 million pounds of trash from Pennsylvania’s roadways, waterways, greenways, vacant lots, forestlands and other community spaces. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s core programming focuses on litter and illegal dump prevention, cleanup, community greening, and proper waste handling and sustainable practices. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful works with many partnering organizations on the state and grassroots level to accomplish our goal of a clean and beautiful Pennsylvania. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is the state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, Inc., the nation’s largest volunteer-based community action and education organization. To learn more about Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, visit www.keeppabeautiful.org.

