Stakeholders in the fight against litter convened Nov. 1 and 2 for Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s 2022 Litter Summit hosted by Lancaster. The summit was held in coordination with the PA Department of Environmental Protection and PA Department of Transportation.

Keynote speaker Danene Sorace, mayor of Lancaster, spoke about how clean and beautiful communities support strategic priorities for the city: strong neighborhoods, safe places, sustainable economy and sound government.

