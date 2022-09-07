Join Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful for the Pick Up Pa. Program to keep our waterways clean

To prevent litter from ending up in our waterways, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful invites Pennsylvania residents to participate in Pick Up Pennsylvania, in support of the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Show us how you fight dirty and participate in the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Pick Up Pennsylvania program. Whether you are picking up litter in your neighborhood or organizing a larger cleanup of shared public spaces, “Every Litter Bit Matters.”

“PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters” is Pennsylvania’s new anti-littering campaign, developed as part of the Wolf administration’s Litter Action Plan and in response to Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s 2019 Pennsylvania Litter Research Study. The study identified approximately 502.5 million pieces of litter on Pennsylvania roadways.

