Registration for Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPB)’s Pick Up Pennsylvania fall program is open.
Most communities have experienced an increase of visible litter lining their streets, parking lots, trails and waterways during the past few months under stay-at-home orders.
The results of a pre-pandemic statewide study on litter, conducted by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and KPB, estimated 502 million pieces of litter on Pennsylvania roadways, most of it cigarette butts and plastic items.
To prevent litter from ending up in waterways, KPB urges Pennsylvania residents to participate in Pick Up Pennsylvania, in support of the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup. This annual event is an opportunity to improve neighborhoods by coordinating or participating in a litter cleanup.
This year’s program runs from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30. During this period, registered events can get free trash bags, gloves, and safety vests provided by the DEP, PennDOT and the Ocean Conservancy, as supplies last.
In addition to waterway cleanups, land-based cleanups are also eligible since a significant portion of waterway pollution originates on land. Individuals, families, neighbors, students, civic organizations and local governments are all invited to participate.
“Our spring cleanup program was canceled due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), so your help is needed now more than ever,” said Shannon Reiter, president of KPB. “Though we can’t gather in large groups, we can still make a shared and cooperative effort to improve our communities by picking up litter. While this seems like a small effort when faced with such grave challenges, it is something that everybody can do. Individuals, families or small groups can safely support our communities by picking up litter.”
The group suggests doing a cleanup either solo or with household family members and encourages adhering to the recommendations for social distancing. All that is needed is a trash bag, gloves and bright-colored clothing if you are cleaning up near a roadway.
To host or join a cleanup event near you, visit keeppabeautiful.org and choose Pick Up Pennsylvania. Questions can be directed to Michelle Dunn, Pick Up Pennsylvania program coordinator, by calling 877-772-3673, ext. 113 or emailing mdunn@keeppabeautiful.org.
To become a Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful program supporter, contact Barb Christner at 724-836-4121 or bchristner@keeppabeautiful.org.
