Josiah Haley

Josiah Haley, a third-grade homeschooled student in Clinton County, created this work of art.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful thanks the over 900 Pennsylvania youth who participated in the 2023 Litter Hawk Youth Award Program. The program provides a way for students in kindergarten through sixth grade to express their concerns about litter through art, words or video. Each participant completed a project specific to their grade level. In response to Pennsylvania’s new anti-littering education campaign, “PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters,” the theme was: “Show Us How Every Litter Bit Matters to You.”

Judges were excited to see so many thoughtful submissions illustrating positive change toward reducing the amount of trash found in parks, school grounds and along roadways.

