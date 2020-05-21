As Pennsylvania counties move forward with plans to reopen parts of their economies and more people go outdoors and seek recreation in public spaces this Memorial Day weekend, including parks and trails, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful issued an urgent reminder to residents of Pennsylvania to properly dispose of trash and litter as they venture outside.
“As more counties roll out plans to reopen portions of their communities and we approach a holiday weekend, we want to remind everyone that we all must continue to do our part to keep our parks, waterways and streets safe and clean. As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to pose an ongoing threat, it is imperative that we stay vigilant and properly dispose of litter and recyclables that could spread the virus,” said Shannon Reiter, President of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “Any bottles, cans, wrappers, or napkins can be a health hazard and potentially harm wildlife if left behind for someone else to pick up. If you pack it in, you can pack it out.”
She also discouraged people from picking up wipes or gloves without litter collection devices, gloves, or the ability to immediately wash and sanitize your hands, because the items could be contaminated. “If you use PPE, it’s your responsibility to dispose of it in a trash can,” she said. Keep America Beautiful issued an alert on how to properly dispose of PPE, noting it can hurt the environment and could spread COVID-19. Read the alert here .
Since stay at home orders were issued on April 1 due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful has received 107 reports identifying illegal dumpsites in 40 different counties across the state. Twelve percent of the sites are located on state park, state forest, or game lands. lllegal dumping and/or graffiti can be reported through their Illegal Dump Free PA program https://illegaldumpfreepa.org/report-it/ .
“Documenting illegal dumpsites is a critical step in educating people about littering and illegal dumping on our lands and waters and ultimately in helping to restore the natural beauty of our state. Please be a good steward and if you see an illegal dumpsite, report it,” said Shannon Reiter, President of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.
Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful recommends checking locally to understand what recycling services are currently available in your community. “Recyclables are needed in the supply chain to make more products and packaging, especially during these challenging times,” Reiter said.
