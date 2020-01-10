Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s (KPB) affiliate network offers annual special collections to seek to eliminate illegal dumping and littering of tires and other hard-to-dispose-of items in local communities across Pennsylvania.
Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful affiliates, which are county and municipal based, collected a combined total of over 2,168,530 pounds of electronics, 21,018 tires, 6,011 appliances and 61,122 pounds of household hazardous waste from local residents, emphasizing the continued need for disposal options for hard to dispose items.
Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful affiliates who offered special collections for their residents include: Keep Cambria County Beautiful, PA CleanWays of Cumberland County, Keep Erie County Beautiful, PA CleanWays of Fayette County, Keep Huntingdon County Beautiful, Keep Juniata County Beautiful, PA CleanWays of McKean County, PA CleanWays of Mifflin County, Keep Perry County Beautiful, Tri-County CleanWays, serving Butler, Lawrence and Mercer counties; PA CleanWays of Venango County, Westmoreland Cleanways, Keep Washington County Beautiful and Keep York Beautiful.
Many affiliate groups are able to keep their costs to their residents low by participating in the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)’s Household and Small Business Hazardous Waste Collection Program that provides partial funding for the responsible recycling of all items collected. The items collected are sent to DEP approved facilities for recycling.
Tires are processed into rubber mulch, play turf, rubber asphalt roads and other items. The metal, plastic and glass are separated from the electronics and appliances and sold for reuse in items such as metal rebar, glass aggregate and plastic cell phones, laptops, and other equipment.
“The special collections coordinated by our local affiliate network provide a convenient, low cost option for disposing of tires, old appliances and electronics that seem to collect in people’s garages and basements. I applaud our affiliates for providing this valuable service to their communities. Without special collections, we would be expending far more resources on pulling those materials up the hillside,” states Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.
Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful works to increase the availability of convenient, affordable disposal for certain items, such as tires, electronics, household hazardous waste, pharmaceuticals and appliances. The Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful affiliate network often works with local solid waste and recycling offices to identify local disposal needs and implement special collections.
For more information, visit the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful calendar of events for 2020 collection events. Contact your local county affiliate for more information about proper disposal by going to www.keeppabeautiful.org and clicking on Get Involved/Find an Affiliate.
