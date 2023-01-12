PHILADELPHIA – Pennsylvania Insurance Department and Pennie officials recently joined leaders at the Health Annex in Philadelphia to remind Pennsylvanians that the final deadline for 2023 health coverage through Pennie, Pennsylvania’s official online health insurance marketplace, is Jan. 15. This marks the final opportunity to access affordable monthly premiums on quality health coverage that begins Feb. 1.

Amid rising costs of services, including health care services, Pennie helps keep costs down by providing qualified customers with savings on their monthly cost of coverage. Savings on coverage is available to most Pennie customers; nine out of 10 qualify, and on average, receive over $500 a month in premium savings.

