HARRISBURG – Pamela M. Iovino of Allegheny County was recently sworn in as Pennsylvania’s newest State Civil Service Commissioner.
The oath of office was administered Dec. 22 by Leigh Chapman, acting secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of State. Gov. Tom Wolf nominated Iovino Oct. 14 and she was confirmed by the Pennsylvania State Senate Oct. 26. Commissioners serve six-year terms.
Iovino previously served as deputy secretary for regulatory programs and executive deputy secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of State.
Prior to her service at the Department of State, Iovino served as an adjunct professor at Robert Morris University, Pittsburgh (2009); director of veterans’ services for Allegheny County (2017), and was elected in a special election and served as a Pennsylvania State Senator representing the 37th State Senatorial District, serving parts of Allegheny and Washington counties (2019-2020).
Iovino dedicated her professional life to public service representing the interests of veterans at the federal and local levels. She is a military service veteran and obtained the rank of captain in the United States Navy before retiring in 2003 after 23 years of service.
She subsequently was nominated by former President George W. Bush, unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate, and served as assistant secretary for congressional affairs at the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.
The State Civil Service Commission is a bipartisan, three-member, independent administrative agency responsible for conducting impartial hearings and deciding appeals filed in disputed personnel actions (i.e., terminations, suspensions, furloughs, demotions, allegations of discrimination) and other employment matters.
The commission also performs merit service and veterans’ preference employment audits and reviews requests to exempt jobs from the classified service.
For more detailed information about the commission, please visit www.scsc.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.