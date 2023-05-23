PITTSBURGH – At a forum Friday at Schell Games in Pittsburgh, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and Labor & Industry (L&I) Acting Secretary Nancy Walker highlighted how apprenticeship programs can help Pennsylvania employers find and hire highly-skilled workers and further touted proposed investments in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget to expand apprenticeship opportunities in the commonwealth.

“If we’re going to address Pennsylvania’s workforce development issues, we need to create pipelines of talent in key industries like tech, and we need to empower young people to pursue their dreams, no matter what they may be,” Davis said. “That’s why the Shapiro-Davis budget invests more into apprenticeship programs and brings career and technical training back into the classroom.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.