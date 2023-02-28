UNIONTOWN – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that nightly single-lane restrictions and rolling stoppages will occur in both directions on Interstate 70 in North Belle Vernon Borough and Rostraver Township from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., beginning Thursday, March 2, until early June, weather and operational dependent.
The single-lane restrictions are necessary to set a temporary barrier along the shoulder of Interstate 70 under the Route 201 bridge.
Crews from Golden Triangle Construction Company, Inc. will be performing the work.
This $7.1 million project involves the replacement of the existing structure carrying Route 3007 (Fayette Street) over Interstate 70, including approach roadway along Route 3007, upgrades to the drainage, signing and pavement marking and guide rail.
In addition, the existing structure carrying Route 201 (Rostraver Road) over Interstate 70 will be raised approximately 8 inches to provide adequate vertical clearance over Interstate 70, including replacing the bridge approach slabs, reconstructing the roadway, replacing the concrete curb and updating the pavement marking. The project is anticipated to be complete in June.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties at PennDOT District 12.
Information about infrastructure in District 12, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 12 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.
Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.
