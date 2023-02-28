UNIONTOWN – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that nightly single-lane restrictions and rolling stoppages will occur in both directions on Interstate 70 in North Belle Vernon Borough and Rostraver Township from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., beginning Thursday, March 2, until early June, weather and operational dependent.

The single-lane restrictions are necessary to set a temporary barrier along the shoulder of Interstate 70 under the Route 201 bridge.

