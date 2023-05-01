Fetterman promotes Pa.'s Whole Home Repair bill

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) speaks last week during a banking hearing.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), a member of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, last week promoted Pennsylvania’s “Whole-Home Repairs” program when questioning witnesses at a hearing discussing the future of housing.

“I’m really excited about Whole-Home Repairs,” said Fetterman during the hearing. “Here in Pennsylvania, one of my friends, Nikil Saval in the Senate, shepherded it. And he got linked up with the Republicans and they actually created one of the first kinds of a program like this in the nation.

