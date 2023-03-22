A decades-old Pennsylvania law is supposed to protect people with mental health issues from prosecution if they cannot understand the legal system and cannot aid in their own defense, but a recent investigation found that instead, that very system often traps them in jail.

The six-month investigation, published by Spotlight PA and the Pittsburgh Institute for Nonprofit Journalism, found the state’s “competency” review system is so broken it often extends incarceration, which can exacerbate mental health issues.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

