A bill sponsored by Rep. Josh Kail, R-Monaca, will allow courts to modify child custody agreements without creating a new order.
The bill gives the judge the authority to grant a parent more time with a child if the other parent kept the child longer than the custody order allowed.
“Judges have asked to have this option incorporated into the law so they have that flexibility, and I trust that our judges will find the best solution if we give them the right tools,” Kail said. “It’s about doing what’s best for the children.”
The bill passed the House Judiciary Committee and goes to the full House of Representatives for approval.
