The House Health Committee passed a bill that would place a moratorium on the closure of two state-run facilities that serve the intellectually disabled.
Senate Bill 906 will establish a task force addressing the closure of state centers. The bill also prohibits the state from closing a facility until all Medicaid waiver-eligible individuals are set up with community-based services.
“Every time an established treatment facility such as Polk and White Haven is shut down, it greatly increases the possibility that our most vulnerable citizens with intellectual disabilities will wind up unnecessarily incarcerated, unfairly exploited or otherwise victimized in mainstream society,” Health Committee Chairman Kathy Rapp, R-Warren, said.
The bill passed the Senate in November and now goes to the full House for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.