HARRISBURG — Members of Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Advisory Board are publicly questioning the Wolf administration’s oversight of doctors and third-party certification companies, concerns that echo a yearlong Spotlight PA investigation into the state’s program.

During the most recent advisory board meeting in November, health department officials faced scrutiny over the rigor of telemedicine appointments for medical marijuana card approvals and advertising by medical marijuana businesses.

This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania.

