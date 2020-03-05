The Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area is one of the top 20 places in the country where it is difficult to find a house, according an analysis from Realtor.com
The area ranks 11th on the list with home prices averaging at just over $242,000, an increase of 11% over last year. For every 1,000 households, there are just 8.7 listings available.
“Harrisburg is one of the cities that is really attractive in this environment,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com. “With prices high, people are really looking for affordability and with its price of $242,000 is much more affordable than a lot of other cities around it.”
Harrisburg is the only metropolitan area in Pennsylvania on the most difficult list, but the area including New York City, Newark, N.J., and some parts of Pennsylvania ranked 10th on the list of easiest markets to find a home. The average home price is just over $550,000, a 6% increase over 2019. There are 19.5 houses per every 1,000 households, according to the statistics.
Homes added to the “easiest” list may not be in a struggling area, but could be in an area like Harrisburg that is attractive to families. Metropolitan areas are often very large and what is happening in downtown New York City may be very different from what is happening in its suburbs, according to Hale.
The U.S. is experiencing a record low housing inventory as builders are not constructing new homes.
“Builders have a hard time coming by labor and they have a hard time coming by lots of land,” Hale said. The cost of materials and regulations have made it more expensive for them to build.”
Builders are struggling but for homeowners, mortgage rates are low and are hovering around 3.5%. Hale compared it to a mirage.
“It’s there and you want to take advantage of it but you can’t unless you have a house to buy,” she said.
Inventory is expected to remain low in 2020 as the construction industry will not be adding many new homes, Hale said.
The toughest area to find a home is the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif. Area with only four listings per every 1,000 households and a median price of $1,099,550. The price is up 10% over last year. The San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif. area was second with a median price of $907,550 and just 5.2 listings per 1,000 households.
Florida is one of the easiest markets to find a home, taking the top three spots. The Cape Coral-Fort Myers area topped the list, followed by Miami-Fort-Lauderdale-West Palm Beach and the Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach area.
Three Connecticut markets were in the top 20 easiest markets, and South Carolina and Texas each had two metropolitan areas on the list.
