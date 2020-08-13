The Humane Society of the United States and the Humane Society Legislative Fund recently presented Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., with the Pennsylvania 2019 Legislator of the Year Award for his efforts to help animals in Pennsylvania and beyond by sponsoring the Prevent Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act.
In addition to this award, Toomey is one of four recipients of the 2019 Humane Legislators of the Year Award for leading Senate passage of the bill.
The PACT Act passed both chambers of Congress and was signed into law in November 2019. Under Toomey’s leadership, the Senate passed the PACT Act by unanimous consent. It makes malicious animal cruelty, including crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating and impaling live animals and sexually exploiting them, a federal crime when committed in a location under federal jurisdiction.
Americans do not support torturing innocent animals, and Congress agreed that it was time to close the loophole in federal law.
Already, federal prosecutors have applied the PACT Act to charge those accused of the most egregious acts of cruelty.
“I’m honored to receive the HSUS Pennsylvania Legislator of the Year award,” Toomey said.
“The Humane Society of the United States is a great partner and played an integral role in the multi-year fight to get the landmark PACT Act across the goal line.”
Added Kristen Tullo, the HSUS’ Pennsylvania state director: “Pennsylvania animal advocates have good reason to be proud that U.S. Senator Pat Toomey led the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act in the U.S. Senate and we are pleased to honor him with this award. Thanks to his persistence and leadership on seeing this bill through, animal cruelty is recognized as the serious crime that it is.”
