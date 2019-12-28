Pennsylvania’s GreenGov Council invites residents to learn about efforts to boost green and sustainable practices in state government during a meeting at 1 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, 310 Elmerton Ave., Harrisburg.
Co-chaired by the state departments of General Services, Environmental Protection and Conservation and Natural Resources, the council will give an update on its first year activities and plans for 2020. The public will be invited to provide feedback on the program and discussion on the next steps for the GreenGov Agency Checklist. State agencies will use the annual survey to evaluate progress and achievements toward using fewer resources, which reduces carbon emissions and saves taxpayer dollars.
A sample of the GreenGov Agency Certification Checklist is on the GreenGov Council website. Completed checklists from participating agencies will be posted before the public meeting.
Checklists will help state agencies to lead by example goals in energy efficiency, emissions reduction, and green energy jobs creation by:
- Reducing overall energy consumption by 3% per year, and 21% by 2025, as compared to 2017 levels;
- Replacing 25% of the state passenger car fleet with battery electric and plug-in electric hybrid cars by 2025;
- Procuring renewable energy to offset at least 40% of the commonwealth’s annual electricity use.
Gov. Tom Wolf established the council in 2019 as part of statewide emission reduction goals to slow down climate change in Pennsylvania, aiming for a 26% reduction of net greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 and an 80% reduction by 2050 (from 2005 levels).
For more information on the public meeting or to RSVP, email RA-GSGreenGov@pa.gov or call 717-787-4987.
