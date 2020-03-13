Pennsylvania farmers can now apply for grants to assist in planning for organic transition.
At Pocono Organics on Wednesday, state Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding announced that Pennsylvania farmers could apply for grants up to $7,500 through the PA Farm Bill’s $1 million Farm Vitality Grant Program for planning assistance.
“We live in a society where there’s a real desire for organic, local food,” Redding said. “These Farm Vitality grants were meant to strengthen Pennsylvania’s farms, and what better way to do that than by helping them to break into new markets.”
Pennsylvania is currently third in the nation for organic and home to more than 1,000 certified organic farms and more than 93,000 acres of certified organic land. Wolf’s vision is to make Pennsylvania the nation’s leading organic state. According to the U.S. Organic Trade Association, in 2018 U.S organic sales reached more than $52 billion, up 6.3% from the previous year.
“In addition to the demand for organic, which continues to skyrocket year after year, consumers want to buy local,” added Redding. “They want to know where their food comes; to feel a connection to those working the land and feeding their families.”
At the Pennsylvania Farm Show in January, the Wolf Administration opened the 2019 PA Farm Bill’s $1 million Farm Vitality Grant Program aimed at enhancing the long-term health and vitality of Pennsylvania’s farm families. The program funds professional planning services for farms for a variety of needs from generational transition planning to organic transition assistance. Since opening, the program has been approving and funding projects as they come in on a funds-available basis. The maximum grant amount is $7,500 and is limited to 75% of the project cost.
Farmers interested in taking advantage of the Farm Vitality Grant Program should apply by April 3. Questions can be directed to Morgan Sheffield at 717-787-3568 or msheffield@pa.gov.
For more about the Wolf Administrations investments in growing opportunities and resources for Pennsylvania agriculture through the PA Farm Bill, visit agriculture.pa.gov or follow the Department on Facebook and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.