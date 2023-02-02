HARRISBURG – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Acting Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Wednesday announced the department is now accepting applications for grants to aid snowmobile- and all-terrain vehicle-related projects.

“Pennsylvania is home to thousands of avid snowmobile and ATV riding enthusiasts and as the statewide leader in outdoor recreation, DCNR is supportive of projects that improve upon and expand opportunities across commonwealth,” Dunn said. “We look forward to receiving applications for worthy projects during this year’s grant round.”

