HARRISBURG – The Shapiro administration earlier this week announced the availability of nearly $504,000 in grant funding to boost the ranks of nurses in communities most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through the earn-as-you-learn apprenticeship career model.

The Nursing Pathway Apprenticeship Industry Partnership program in Pennsylvania is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and supported by state Sen. Maria Collett’s (D-12) Nursing Workforce Initiative (NWI).

