HARRISBURG – Department of Labor & Industry Acting Secretary Nancy Walker last week announced nearly $700,000 in grant funding to three Nursing Pathway Apprenticeship Industry Partnership programs across Pennsylvania.
This grant program, as part of the COVID-19 Nursing Workforce Initiative (NWI) and funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), blends the registered apprenticeship and industry partnership models and is designed to address the many workforce challenges in communities most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Health care workers gave Pennsylvania so much these past few years – life-saving care, long hours, and an unparalleled commitment to service,” Walker said. “To ensure this critical workforce remains strong, this grant program will help relieve ongoing staffing challenges and provide long-term support to the nursing profession by building a pipeline of skilled health care workers in underserved communities. Health care workers – particularly nurses – certainly deserve our gratitude. They also deserve progressive action that ensures health care settings are fully staffed and resourced to meet the needs of their communities.”
The NWI, introduced by state Sen. Maria Collett in September 2021, was created to support individuals within the nursing industry as they navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and continues today to incentivize individuals to pursue careers in the nursing industry at a time when shortages in that field are at critically-low levels.
To help combat the problem and fill vacancies, this blended approach will allow each program to serve at least 40 new apprentices during the grant period, the majority of which will remain with the employer who provided training upon completion of the program. To ensure lasting impact, the overarching goal for programs developed under this initiative will be to serve at least 20 apprentices annually beyond the grant period.
With Nursing Pathway grant funding, distributed by L&I’s Apprenticeship and Training Office (ATO), three local workforce development boards will collaborate with community partners, organizations, sponsors, and regional industry partnerships to create, manage, and maintain nursing apprenticeship and industry partnership programs within low- and moderate-income communities, as well as recruit and retain qualified health care professionals across the commonwealth.
This grant program also targets individuals in underrepresented populations, including women, minorities, individuals with disabilities, veterans, individuals who speak English as a second language, and individuals facing significant barriers to employment.
Specifically, these programs help prepare individuals for positions as home health aides, certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses, and other in-demand jobs to help relieve staffing shortages in hospitals and health care facilities.
The 2023 Nursing Pathway programs will operate from April 2023 through June 2026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.