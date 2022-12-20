HARRISBURG – At a meeting held last week, the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board (PMMB) announced its decision to continue the over-order premium on Class I milk that is produced, processed and sold within the state. The action comes in response to a petition filed in November by the Pennsylvania State Grange, and the subsequent hearing held Dec. 7 in Harrisburg.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the PMMB ruling will extend the $1 per hundredweight premium for six months on qualifying milk. Several groups participating in the hearing requested the continuation be for only three months.
“We are thankful for the quick and thoughtful decision of the Milk Marketing Board to extend the order for six months as we requested,” Pennsylvania State Grange President Matt Espenshade said. “The action by the board demonstrates a commitment to explore ways to further assist Pennsylvania dairy farmers.”
“We also wish to extend our appreciation to Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Reading for agreeing that a six-month extension was needed. We have appreciated his leadership on this crucial matter,” Espenshade said. “Lastly, the Pennsylvania State Grange is thankful to Sen. Elder Vogel and Sen. Judy Schwank for their advocacy for dairy farmers.”
The grange is committed to collaborating with other stakeholders to work toward a dairy policy that will benefit the dairy industry in Pennsylvania, and looks forward to continued meaningful dialogue to that end.
The Pennsylvania State Grange has testified before the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board on behalf of dairy farmers for more than a decade. On Dec. 7, the grange presented testimony by Espenshade, a seventh-generation dairy farmer from Lancaster County, and Doug Sattazahn, who works in partnership with his brother on a Berks County farm which has been in the family since 1934.
The Pennsylvania State Grange was founded in 1873 as an advocacy organization to promote the interests of farmers, families, and rural communities in the commonwealth.
