HARRISBURG – At a meeting held last week, the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board (PMMB) announced its decision to continue the over-order premium on Class I milk that is produced, processed and sold within the state. The action comes in response to a petition filed in November by the Pennsylvania State Grange, and the subsequent hearing held Dec. 7 in Harrisburg.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the PMMB ruling will extend the $1 per hundredweight premium for six months on qualifying milk. Several groups participating in the hearing requested the continuation be for only three months.

