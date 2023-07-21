Gov. Josh Shapiro with constituents at Northern Cambria Senior Center

Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks to a constituent Thursday, July 20, during a visit at Northern Cambria Senior Center.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

NORTHERN CAMBRIA – Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) Executive Director Brandon Carson on Thursday visited the Northern Cambria Senior Center in Cambria County to highlight the Shapiro administration’s plans to expand broadband access across the commonwealth using more than $1.16 billion in funding through the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program.

As part of President Joe Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative, Shapiro announced the commonwealth will receive $1.16 billion through the federal BEAD Program to expand broadband infrastructure for communities lacking reliable, affordable, high-speed internet access.

