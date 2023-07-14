Governor shines spotlight on affordable broadband efforts

Gov. Josh Shapiro discusses plans to expand broadband access across the commonwealth during a visit to Pittston Memorial Library in Luzerne County.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

PITTSTON – During a Wednesday visit to the Pittston Memorial Library in Luzerne County, Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) Executive Director Brandon Carson highlighted the Shapiro administration’s plans to expand broadband access across the commonwealth using more than $1.16 billion in funding through the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program and outlined plans to ensure every Pennsylvanian can access the internet.

Last month, Shapiro announced that the commonwealth will receive $1.16 billion to expand broadband infrastructure to communities that currently lack reliable, affordable, high-speed internet access as a part of President Joe Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.