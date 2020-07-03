HARRISBURG — Governor Tom Wolf signed the PA Breast Cancer Coalition’s latest breast cancer screening legislation for women across the state. Senate Bill 595, sponsored by Sen. Bob Mensch (R-24), requires insurers to cover breast MRIs and ultrasounds for women with very dense breasts and other high-risk factors for breast cancer.
For women with very dense breasts and/or other high-risk factors, a mammogram may not be enough to detect a lump or irregularity in the breast. Breast MRIs and ultrasounds are often necessary to provide accuracy, but some insurers did not cover those screenings. Senate Bill 595 requires insurance coverage of MRIs and ultrasounds for women with:
- Extremely dense breast tissue;
- High-risk factors for breast cancer such as a personal history of breast cancer, a family history of breast cancer or a genetic predisposition;
- Heterogeneously dense breast tissue and one other high-risk factor.
“Medical advancements have brought greater peace of mind to many women suffering from breast cancer,” Mensch said. “Over the years, insurance coverages have been working to keep pace with these advancements to ensure the best possible outcomes for breast cancer victims. Senate Bill 595 brings the medical community and the insurance community even closer together to provide better coverage, and to hopefully provide greater health, comfort and peace of mind to those suffering with this disease.”
Under the law, the patient may be responsible for normal costs such as co-pays, co-insurance and/or deductibles based on the individual’s health insurance policy. The new law applies only to insurance companies that issue policies covered under Pennsylvania law. Implementation dates vary depending upon the patient’s particular insurance plan.
